Union Minister Pradhan highlights acceleration of coastal highway project in Eastern India

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said the process for construction of the 413 km long four-lane coastal highway project has been accelerated at a cost of Rs 23,882 crore. On completion, the highway will be a game changer for the social and economic development of eastern India and will realise Modi’s Purvodaya vision, he said.

The proposed highway under the Bharatmala project will be constructed in three packages from Rameswar to Ratanpur, Ratanpur to Digha and Jamujhadi to Dhamra.

Taking to his X handle, Pradhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for expediting the works of the two major national highway projects in the state. Detailed project report has been ready and necessary approvals will soon be obtained. Construction of the coastal highway will begin soon, he said.

Similarly, the Capital Region Ring Road project has made desired progress. The 111 km-long project approved under Bharatmala Pariyojana is estimated to cost Rs 6,092 crore. The proposed six-lane ring road project connecting Khurda, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will be a milestone in Odisha’s communication sector under the Purvoday scheme.

He said the Modi government is giving special importance to road infrastructure and transit in the state as it is committed to a strong, prosperous and developed Odisha.