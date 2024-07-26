GJAY replaces Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana as health takes 8 per cent of Odisha's budget

BHUBANESWAR: In a big push to health sector, the Odisha government has proposed to spend Rs 21,200 crore on public healthcare in 2024-25, marking an increase of around 32 per cent over last fiscal’s budget estimate of Rs 16,048 crore. This year’s health outlay is around 8 per cent of the total budget.

While the previous BJD government’s flagship health assurance scheme Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) has been renamed as Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY), the government has announced to implement Centre’s health protection scheme Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the state.

As per the provisions made in the ‘people’s budget’ as described by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the highest Rs 5,450 crore has been allocated under GJAY to provide cashless healthcare in government and private health facilities to all eligible families. The government has earmarked Rs 3,056 crore for establishment and other costs, Rs 2,462 crore for ‘Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Seva Mission’ for upgradation of healthcare facilities across the state, Rs 1,314 crore for Ama Hospital scheme, Rs 2,095 crore for National Health Mission and Rs 500 crore for Ayushman Bharat.