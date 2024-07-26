GJAY replaces Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana as health takes 8 per cent of Odisha's budget

BHUBANESWAR: In a big push to health sector, the Odisha government has proposed to spend Rs 21,200 crore on public healthcare in 2024-25, marking an increase of around 32 per cent over last fiscal’s budget estimate of Rs 16,048 crore. This year’s health outlay is around 8 per cent of the total budget.
While the previous BJD government’s flagship health assurance scheme Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) has been renamed as Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY), the government has announced to implement Centre’s health protection scheme Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the state.
As per the provisions made in the ‘people’s budget’ as described by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the highest Rs 5,450 crore has been allocated under GJAY to provide cashless healthcare in government and private health facilities to all eligible families. The government has earmarked Rs 3,056 crore for establishment and other costs, Rs 2,462 crore for ‘Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Seva Mission’ for upgradation of healthcare facilities across the state, Rs 1,314 crore for Ama Hospital scheme, Rs 2,095 crore for National Health Mission and Rs 500 crore for Ayushman Bharat.
In a bid to provide universal free of cost eye care to all, a new scheme ‘Surendra Sai Divya Drushti Yojana’ has been launched. Eye screening of different age groups will be conducted to provide appropriate interventions like surgeries in case of cataract, glaucoma, corneal disorders and free distribution of spectacles under the scheme.
The state government has decided to establish seven new nursing colleges in co-location with medical colleges at Jajpur, Balasore, Balangir, Puri, Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Talcher under the centrally-sponsored scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 86 crore.
Stating health is not merely absence of disease but a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, Majhi said, Odisha’s healthcare system struggles with accessibility issues particularly in remote areas, shortage of doctors and specialists, quality of care due to limited resources and training, low health awareness and high out-of-pocket expenditure for middle income groups. “Our government is committed to transform the health landscape,” he said.