Odisha's budget progressive, welfare-centric: Dharmendra Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday thanked Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for presenting an inclusive and progressive budget for Odisha.

Describing the maiden budget of the first BJP government in the state as growth-oriented and welfare-centric, Pradhan said as the size of the annual budget is 15 per cent more than the previous year, the additional funds will be utilised to fulfil the interests, hopes and aspirations of people of the state and help build a developed and progressive Odisha.

The budget is guided by the ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will take care of the welfare needs of all sections especially the poor, farmers, youth, women, backward classes and tribals. Priority has also been given to Odia Asmita.

Pradhan expressed his gratitude to the chief minister for accepting his proposal and making a provision of Rs 50 crore for ‘Riverfront Development Project’ in Sambalpur district to promote tourism.

Congratulating Majhi for trying his best to fulfil the promises made in the election manifesto, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said the first budget of the government has laid the foundation for a Viksit Odisha.