Former sarpanch, three others held for assaulting general manager of Odisha's Mahanadi Coalfields Limited

JHARSUGUDA: A former lady sarpanch and three others were arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting the general manager of the Lakhanpur area of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited Sanjay Kumar Jha.

The video of former sarpanch Parbati Behera assaulting Jha with a sandal was shared by her on social media. Behera along with three other women were arrested from a spot near Beheraguda on NH-49 after an FIR in this regard was lodged at Banharpali police station.

The Coal Mines Officers’ Association of India (CMOAI) had called for police action against Behera and the three others for assaulting Jha. In a letter addressed to Jharsuguda SP, the association stated the incident occurred at approximately 12:30 pm when Behera along with three other women forcibly entered the area general manager’s conference hall and abused Jha.

The confrontation allegedly escalated when Behera demanded money and jobs for her associates. Upon refusal, she reportedly assaulted Jha, pushing him to the ground, grabbing his neck, and hitting him with her sandal, causing injury to his right shoulder restricting his mobility.