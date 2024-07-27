Former sarpanch, three others held for assaulting general manager of Odisha's Mahanadi Coalfields Limited

JHARSUGUDA: A former lady sarpanch and three others were arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting the general manager of the Lakhanpur area of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited Sanjay Kumar Jha.
The video of former sarpanch Parbati Behera assaulting Jha with a sandal was shared by her on social media. Behera along with three other women were arrested from a spot near Beheraguda on NH-49 after an FIR in this regard was lodged at Banharpali police station.
The Coal Mines Officers’ Association of India (CMOAI) had called for police action against Behera and the three others for assaulting Jha. In a letter addressed to Jharsuguda SP, the association stated the incident occurred at approximately 12:30 pm when Behera along with three other women forcibly entered the area general manager’s conference hall and abused Jha.
The confrontation allegedly escalated when Behera demanded money and jobs for her associates. Upon refusal, she reportedly assaulted Jha, pushing him to the ground, grabbing his neck, and hitting him with her sandal, causing injury to his right shoulder restricting his mobility.
The association claimed Behera threatened Jha with false molestation charges and publicly declared her intent to share a video of the assault on social media. In fact, Behera later posted the video on her Facebook account, which, according to the association, clearly shows the events as described.
The letter further stated Behera has a history of such behaviour mentioning previous incidents including one when she allegedly misbehaved with the sub-collector of Jharsuguda and the executive magistrate of Lakhanpur. The association emphasised such attacks on public servants on duty are grave offences and undermine their dignity and safety.
Highlighting the severe impact of the incident on the morale and safety of MCL executives, the association urged the SP to take immediate and stringent action against Behera. The association sought enhanced security for MCL officers so that they can perform their duties without fear.
The letter, dated July 26, 2024, was signed by the president of the CMOAI sub-branch representing Lakhanpur Area, Central Workshop, and IB Valley Area of MCL.