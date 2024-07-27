Heavy rain in Odisha's Kandhamal district: Roads, low lying areas flooded

BERHAMPUR: Heavy rain has thrown life out of gear in Kandhamal district where communication in several areas has been severed. Low-lying areas in several places have been inundated following heavy rain for the last one week. At least eight villages of Salaguda panchayat in Baliguda block remain cut-off as the road to Gochchapada was washed away by flood water of Sunamudi river.

Over two feet water is flowing on the road, said sources. On being informed, the local administration sent its staff to assess the situation and provide relief to people in cut-off areas. Movement of vehicles and people has been prohibited on roads and bridges submerged in rainwater.