Jatra dance master dies on stage in Odisha

JAJPUR: An opera choreographer collapsed on stage and died during rehearsal for an Odia play on Friday.

The deceased, Mayadhar Jena, popularly known as Nepa sir, worked as a choreographer for the Yagnaseni jatra troupe. He complained of chest pain and collapsed on stage during rehearsal for a play called ‘Akhira dosa na luhara dosa’ directed by Ollywood actor Ashrumochan Mohanty at Sathipur village within Panikoili police limits on the day.

Jena was rushed to a hospital at Panikoili and shifted to the district headquarters hospital where he was declared dead.

“Nepa sir suddenly collapsed on the stage while he was teaching dance steps to us during rehearsal. He was a good choreographer as well as a kind-hearted person,” said a student.

While it is believed Jena died of cardiac arrest, the exact reason can be ascertained after the autopsy report is received, said sources.