Odisha: BJD, Congress attack govt over Rath Yatra ‘mess’

BHUBANESWAR: Opposition BJD and Congress came down heavily on the state government in the Assembly on Friday alleging mismanagement in conduct of Rath Yatra on July 7 during which Lord Balabhadra reportedly fell down during Adapa Mandap Pahandi.

Initiating the debate on an adjournment motion in the Assembly, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Ramchandra Kadam alleged that the entire world witnessed Lord Balabhadra falling down on the ‘charamala’ during pahandi (ceremonial procession), but the state government is trying to cover up the incident.

“Never in the history of Rath Yatra had such an incident taken place, but some ministers termed it as the divine play of God,” he claimed.

Kadam’s party colleague Ashok Das said as per the statement given by the Badagrahi of Lord Balabhadra, the incident took place as several rituals were skipped to complete the Rath Yatra in time.

“The state government should clarify, who should be made responsible for such serious lapse,” said Das.

Similarly, BJD member Byomakesh Ray alleged that the then chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and the law minister were absent when the incident related to Lord Balabhadra took place. “Besides, a devotee died due to stampede while relatives of servitors and several non-servitors had climbed onto the chariots,” he claimed.