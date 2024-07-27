Odisha Congress seeks detailed survey for Polavaram project

MALKANGIRI: Congress on Friday demanded a detailed survey of areas and people in Malkangiri set to be affected due to the Polavaram project.

The survey should be conducted to identify the number of people who will be displaced and agriculture and forest land that will be submerged due to the project, said district Congress committee president Govind Patra while addressing mediapersons here.

The Congress government in the Centre in 2004 had given nod to the project with the intention to provide water for better irrigation, drinking purposes and generating electricity, he said.

The NDA government, after it came to power in 2014, expedited the project by according it national status without solving the problems of the affected people and submerging several areas in Malkangiri, Patra alleged.