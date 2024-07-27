Odisha: JJKR-Dhamra new line project picks up speed, awaits Railway Board nod

BHUBANESWAR: The proposed Jajpur-Keonjhar Road (JJKR)-Dhamra new railway line project may soon become a reality.

In a significant move to boost regional connectivity, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has submitted the detailed project report (DPR) with the Railway Board for the 101-km new line earlier this month.

Estimated at Rs 2,996.82 crore, the project will have 10 stations between the originating and destination stations. It will connect important religious and tourist destinations in Jajpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts. It is expected to come into operation by 2027-28 with a gestation period of four years.

The project estimate included Rs 2,496.24 crore civil works, Rs 196 crore signal and telecommunication works and Rs 304 crore electrification works. Apart from two level crossings, 30 major and 88 minor bridges with a cumulative length of around eight km, 14 road overbridges and 37 road underbridges will be constructed for the project.

A part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Purvodaya vision, the new line will provide direct rail connectivity to Maa Biraja temple, one of the oldest religious Shakti peethas at Jajpur Town, famous Shaivite shrine of Baba Akhandalamani at Aradi in Bhadrak and Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara.

Railway sources said the line will pass through Chhota Raipur, Rampur Segadi, Bahabalpur, Jajpur Town, Jaleswarpur, Saipura, Mangalpur, Aradi, Chandabali and Bhitarkanika.

Two halt stations have been planned at Bahabalpur and Jaleswarpur. Nearly 657.06 hectares of land, including 532.75 hectares of private land and 5.17 ha forest land in both Jajpur and Bhadrak districts, will be acquired to construct 135.45 km length track for the project.