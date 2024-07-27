Rourkela Government Hospital manager in soup over corruption row

ROURKELA: Manager of Rourkela Government Hospital, Mohit Srivastava is seemingly in trouble with in-charge director and superintendent of the hospital Dr GP Das recommending his termination over allegations of misappropriating funds.
The matter first came to fore after RN Pali MLA DC Tanti made a surprise visit to the hospital in June pointing out several irregularities. Earlier in this month, a team of the National Health Mission conducted audit of RGH affairs following which Dr Das wrote a letter to the director, NHM Bhubaneswar recommending Srivastava’s termination.
In the letter, Dr Das alleged Srivastava was involved in embezzlement of funds to the tune of crores of rupees pertaining to hospital expenditures, misappropriation of government funds and breach of trust. He also alleged Srivastava was on unauthorised leave since June 24.
The letter stated that on April 24, Srivastava was allegedly involved in the theft of a high value body storage freezer from the mortuary of the RGH which was confirmed by the security personnel. A complaint was filed with the RN Pali police in this connection following which Srivastava surrendered with bail order. Dr Das claimed such a situation degraded the reputation of the hospital.
Meanwhile, Tanti accompanied by BJP Panposh organisational district president Latika Patnaik again met Dr Das on Thursday reiterating their demand for action against Srivastava. The BJP president claimed Srivastava was involved in irregularities.
Contacted, Srivastava refuted the claims. “I was neither involved nor have any knowledge about the freezer being stolen from the mortuary. I am just being made a scapegoat with false allegations,” he said.
Srivastava had tried to rejoin service on July 9 but was not allowed.