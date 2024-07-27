West Bengal restricts potato supply to Odisha; potato price reaches Rs 50 per kg

BHUBANESWAR: With West Bengal restricting supply of potatoes to Odisha, price of the essential tuber reached Rs 50 per kg in the state. Trucks carrying potatoes were prevented from crossing the border by West Bengal police which slowed supply to wholesalers in the state.

Waking up to the crisis, the Odisha government on Friday said that the price is likely to stabilise in a day or two and assured there is enough stock available.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, who reviewed the situation warned of stringent action against hoarders and asked retailers not to sell potatoes beyond Rs 32 per kg. If required, the tuber will be procured from Uttar Pradesh, he added.

“We have spoken to the officials concerned in West Bengal who assured that movement of potato trucks will be streamlined within a day or two. We are also in talks with the UP government to procure potatoes, if the need arises,” he said.

Earlier in the day, he visited wholesale potato godowns in Aiginia. As the potato price rose sharply, the tuber found itself in the midst of a political drama after Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik shot off a letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee seeking her intervention in the matter.

“Trucks loaded with potatoes are waiting in long queues at the West Bengal-Odisha border. On similar occasions earlier, your noble gesture had earned the love and affection of our people,” the former CM wrote, seeking Mamata’s intervention.