All states getting equal treatment: MoS Satish Chandra Dubey

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Congress and Opposition chief ministers boycotted the NITI Aayog meeting on Saturday alleging injustice towards states in the budget for 2024-25, Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey on Saturday said no state is being meted out ‘step-motherly’ treatment by the Centre.

“Odisha is an integral part of the country and will receive its due share. No state is being meted out step-motherly treatment in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Every state will get what they deserve. A lot of work has been done in the last 10 years,” he told reporters after arriving here on a two-day visit to the state.

Responding to questions on the contentious issue of coal royalty between states and the Centre, the minister said the government does not discriminate against states. The NITI Aayog will take a decision on the matter, he said.

Dubey visited Nalco corporate office in the capital where he was extended a warm welcome by CMD Sridhar Patra and all directors of the Navratna PSU. He planted a sapling as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ special campaign.

The minister later visited the company’s smelter and power plant located at Angul and discussed matters pertinent to production and various operational activities.