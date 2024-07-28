Odisha

Kidnapped man rescued in Odisha; four arrested, phones seized

Mini filed a written complaint with the police who verified the bank account and tracked the phone number to Chilika town in Khordha district
BERHAMPUR: Paralakhemundi police rescued a kidnapped man and arrested four persons in connection with the case on Saturday. A fake currency printing machine was also found from the possession of the accused.

As per Model police station IIC Prashant Kumar Bhupati, one Mini Limma of Ranipentha lodged a complaint about her husband’s abduction on July 23. In her complaint, she stated that a group of unidentified persons kidnapped her husband, Paricha Limma on the night of June 24. The same night Paricha had called her, stating that the kidnappers are demanding a ransom of Rs 30 lakh for his release.

She transferred the ransom via PhonePe to a specified bank account. But neither Paricha was released, nor could she establish any contact with him. Mini filed a written complaint with the police who verified the bank account and tracked the phone number to Chilika town in Khordha district, police added.

A team led by sub-inspector Chandrakant Pradhan located Paricha and four other persons in a lodge. The police rescued Paricha and arrested the four suspects - Deepak Behera (21) from Khalikote in Ganjam, and Kabiraj Malli (34), Chaitanya Malli (34), and Sibaji Malli (64) from Paralakhemundi.

During the search, the police discovered a tin box containing what appeared to be a fake currency printing machine. The machine and five mobile phones were seized from the suspects.

The suspects, along with Paricha, were brought to Paralakhemundi for further interrogation, said the IIC.

