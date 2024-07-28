Odisha government issues land acquisition notification for proposed AMNS mega steel plant

KENDRAPARA: The state government on Saturday announced to acquire land in the seaside villages of Ramnagar, Kharinashi and Batighar gram panchayats under the Mahakalapada block of Kendrapara district for establishment of a steel plant of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS). The 24 million tonne per annum (MTPA) steel plant would be set up at a cost of Rs 1.02 lakh crore.

A notification in this connection was issued by the Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Department under section 8 (2) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

As per the notification, around 1,281 acre land would be acquired at Badatubi, Barakolikhola and Nipania villages under Batighar GP, Ramnagar and Banabihari villages under Ramnagar GP and six villages under Kharinashi GP.

The land will be acquired by Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and then handed over to AMNS for establishment of the steel plant. Tehsildar of Mahakalapada block Manas Ranjan Tripathy said all the displaced villagers will get proper compensation as per law.

The decision has, meanwhile, garnered mixed reactions among the villagers. While some are welcoming the move with open arms, a few others have put forth some conditions before parting with their land.

Expressing happiness over the decision, the vice-chairman of Mahakalapada block Bijay Shukla hoped the establishment of the steel plant would bring substantial development to their area. Meanwhile, sarpanch of Ramnagar panchayat Milan Debanath said, “We are not against the establishment of a steel plant in our panchayat but we need `50 lakh as compensation per acre of our land.”

On the other hand, several farmers, fishermen and prawn farm owners are concerned about the possibility of losing their livelihood for the same. “The proposed steel plant will displace us from our land and homes and affect our professions,” said Manoj Jena of Badatubi village.

Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik during his visit to Tokyo last year had announced of Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC)’s decision to build world’s largest steel plant in Odisha.