BHUBANESWAR: The state unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha took out a Tiranga Yatra to commemorate Vijay Diwas which was celebrated across the country on July 26 to pay tributes to martyrs of Kargil war in 1999.

More than 3,000 members and supporters of Morcha took out a procession carrying a 1 km long Tri-colour from Badheibanka Chowk near Lingaraj temple to Master Canteen square. Addressing a function organised at Badheibanka Chowk, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said the whole nation is celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remember heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

State BJYM president Abhilash Panda who led the Tiranga Yatra said the aim of the programme is to remind the new generation which has little knowledge of the Kargil war on how India’s soldiers saved the nation from Pakistani intruders.

On this occasion, Nibedita Mallik, widow of Kargil martyr Sachidananda Mallik and Laxman Maharana, brother of Saheed Gopinath Maharana were felicitated.