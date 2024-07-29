36 per cent ITI, 54 per cent polytechnic students in Odisha got campus placement in 2023-24

BHUBANESWAR: Despite government’s thrust on skill development in the recent years, campus placement of technical students, particularly ITI passouts, continues to remain low.

As per the data of the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department, around 36.41 per cent ITI passouts received campus placement in 2023-24 academic year. At least 6,904 of 18,960 students enrolled in 72 government-run ITIs secured campus placement in 2023-24. Apart from ITIs, campus placement of polytechnic students also remained a little over 54 per cent. Of the 8,359 students in 35 government polytechnics, 4,554 got campus placement in 2023-24.

However, around 60 per cent placement was recorded in government-run technical universities and engineering colleges in the last academic session.

Parala Maharaja Engineering College (PMEC), Berhampur recorded the lowest placement of 41.10 per cent, while Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), Bhubaneswar registered the highest 71 per cent placement in 2023-24 academic year.

Besides, IGIT, Sarang recorded 65 per cent placement, followed by VSSUT, Burla (60.22 per cent) and Government College of Engineering (GCE), Keonjhar (56.56 per cent). GCE, Kalahandi recorded placement of 53.69 per cent in 2023-24 academic calendar.

Recently, SDTE Minister Sampad Chandra Swain informed the Assembly that placement, a dynamic process, depends on various factors. Steps are being taken to provide need-based skill training to technical students to cater to the industry demand. Entrepreneurship is also being encouraged among students to enhance employment opportunity, he said.