Diarrhoea kills two in Odisha's Kashipur, 15 affected

BERHAMPUR: After an outbreak in Muniguda block, diarrhoea has now spread to Kashipur block in Rayagada district. The outbreak, which began last Tuesday, has resulted in two deaths and affected more than 15 persons including children in Lambiri village.

The deceased have been identified as Anand Majhi (35) and Illai Majhi (60). Anand passed away on Tuesday night, while Illai succumbed to the disease on Wednesday.

A health team from Rayagada district visited the village on Sunday, providing treatment to the affected persons, distributing halogen tablets, and disinfecting water sources.

The spread of the disease is suspected to be due to the consumption of contaminated water.

Lambu Majhi, a local resident, criticised the local administration for its lack of action, alleging that safe drinking water remains a far cry in the area even today.

Over the past month, blocks including Muniguda, Kashipur, Kalyansingpur, and Bissamcuttack have reported cases of diphtheria and malaria.

The district has recorded six diphtheria-related deaths, and a 49-year-old man died in Muniguda block earlier this month.

Social worker Bijay Dash expressed frustration over the recurring health crises in the district, stating that despite a lot of funds being spent on infrastructure and water supply, many remote areas remain inaccessible and lack safe drinking water. “The administration and health officials only take temporary measures after outbreaks occur, rather than implementing long-term solutions,” he alleged.