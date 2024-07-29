Fake doctor arrested in Odisha's Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: A 49-year-old man posing as a gynaecologist was arrested in Kendrapara town on Sunday for operating a diagnostic centre and clinic without proper qualifications.

The accused, Amul Kumar Nayak, had been running Aryan Diagnostic Centre and Clinic on Medical Road since 2018 without any official permissions or medical degree.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted by a joint team from the health department, district administration, and police.

Inspector-in-charge of Kendrapara Town Police Station Dilip Sahoo stated that Nayak failed to produce any medical degree or registration documents for his clinic. Further investigation revealed that Nayak had been impersonating a doctor and treating patients without authorisation since 2018.

The police charged him under multiple sections, including sections 319(2), 318(4), 336(2), 338, 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), section 16 of the Odisha Clinical Establishment Act, 1990, and section 34 of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019.

He was produced in court on Sunday, where his bail application was rejected and he was remanded in custody.