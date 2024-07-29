Government set to procure LLIN as malaria cases rise in Odisha

Despite repeated reminders from the state government, no tangible step has been initiated by the Centre to provide 1.56 crore long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs), a major intervention in curbing malaria in the state.

Source said malaria cases are on an upward spiral in Odisha as the LLINs distributed more than four years back are either damaged or have lost insecticidal efficacy. If fresh nets are not distributed, the state may not achieve the goal of eliminating malaria by 2030 as set by the Centre under its National Framework for Malaria Elimination (NFME).

With the Health and Family Welfare department scouting for insecticide-treated nets for the last over a year, Odisha has reported 18,383 malaria cases, the highest among states till June. Among the high caseload districts, Rayagada recorded 3,712 cases, followed by Koraput (3,522), Kandhamal (3,090), Kalahandi (3,018) and Malkangiri (1,890).

As per the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control, malaria cases in the state almost doubled last year as compared to 2022. The state registered 41,971 cases and four deaths in 2023 against 23,770 cases and five deaths in 2022. With nearly four per cent of India’s population, Odisha had contributed around 18.7 per cent to the country’s malaria tally last year.