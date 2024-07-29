Man files complaint after baby delivered by inexperienced nurses later develops complications in Odisha

CUTTACK: A private nursing home in Athagarh has come under scanner after a man filed a complaint with police on Saturday alleging his newborn girl was delivered in absence of doctors without adopting proper procedure.

As per the complaint, Ashok Kumar Sahu, a resident of Kanderi village in Khuntuni, had admitted his wife Bijaylaxmi to a nursing home after she complained of labour pain on July 2. Sahu alleged there were no doctors at the health facility during that time and hence his wife’s delivery was conducted by some unexperienced nurses.

“My wife gave birth to a girl but the baby later developed abnormalities following which the nursing staff asked me to take her to Athagarh sub-divisional hospital. When I took her there, hospital superintendent Dr Bijya Kumar Mishra referred her to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack citing her condition was critical,” he said.

He further said his daughter underwent treatment at Sishu Bhawan from July 3 to July 12. “However, when I enquired about her health condition during discharge, doctors said the procedure adopted during delivery was likely not conducted properly owing to which it is uncertain whether her mental condition would be normal,” Sahu stated in his complaint.

Acting on the complaint, Athagarh police initiated a probe into the matter. IIC Anirudhha Muduli said the staff at the nursing home have been interrogated and the matter informed to the chief district medical officer (CDMO).

Contacted, CDMO Cuttack Makaranda Beuria said, “A detailed inquiry will be conducted to ascertain whether proper child delivery procedure was carried out.”