Modi endorses handloom products, speaks about his love for ‘Sambalpuri’

Expressing gratitude to the PM, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took to his social media handle X and wrote, “This effort would contribute to the overall development of the local weavers along with the promotion of handloom and handicrafts of Odisha and the country.”

Cultural researcher Anita Sabat said the PM’s endorsement should serve as a wake-up call and an opportunity to sensitise everyone to adopt authentic handlooms. “August 1 is celebrated as Sambalpuri Day. All must strive to wear authentic weaves instead of printed and fake machine-made fabrics/sarees that are now being sold as Sambalpuri. This is everyone’s responsibility to uphold and promote our invaluable treasures,” she said.

Earlier this month, Modi had donned a Sambalpuri Bandha scarf while addressing the Indian diaspora in Moscow. Last month, hours before being sworn in as the PM for the third term, he was seen flaunting a Sambalpuri Bandha stole while paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal in Delhi.