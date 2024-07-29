Modi endorses handloom products, speaks about his love for ‘Sambalpuri’

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing admiration for the Sambalpuri weave known for its traditional motifs and intricate design, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday heaped praise on weavers and artisans who are engaged in making handlooms popular.
Speaking at his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi said, be it the Sambalpuri saree of Odisha, Maheshwari saree of Madhya Pradesh, Paithani of Maharashtra, hand block prints of Vidarbha or the Kani shawls of Jammu and Kashmir, the work of weavers is spread across every corner of the country.
“The way handloom products have made their place in the hearts of people is really tremendous. Many private companies are now promoting handloom products and sustainable fashion through artificial intelligence (AI),” he said.
Modi also acknowledged the popularity of khadi. “The sale of khadi has increased by 400 per cent and turnover of khadi village industry has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the first time. The rising sale of khadi and handloom is also creating a large number of new employment opportunities. As mostly women are associated with this industry, they are the ones who are benefitting the most,” he said.
Stating that the country will celebrate the National Handloom Day on August 7 and a small effort will change the lives of many, he urged people to upload local products on social media with the hashtag ‘My Product My Pride’ and start buying khadi and handloom clothes. His endorsement sparked widespread enthusiasm among people including political leaders and handloom lovers. Many took to social media and public forums to commend the PM for drawing attention to the craftsmanship of Sambalpuri textile, which has long been a symbol of Odisha’s cultural identity.
Expressing gratitude to the PM, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took to his social media handle X and wrote, “This effort would contribute to the overall development of the local weavers along with the promotion of handloom and handicrafts of Odisha and the country.”
Cultural researcher Anita Sabat said the PM’s endorsement should serve as a wake-up call and an opportunity to sensitise everyone to adopt authentic handlooms. “August 1 is celebrated as Sambalpuri Day. All must strive to wear authentic weaves instead of printed and fake machine-made fabrics/sarees that are now being sold as Sambalpuri. This is everyone’s responsibility to uphold and promote our invaluable treasures,” she said.
Earlier this month, Modi had donned a Sambalpuri Bandha scarf while addressing the Indian diaspora in Moscow. Last month, hours before being sworn in as the PM for the third term, he was seen flaunting a Sambalpuri Bandha stole while paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal in Delhi.