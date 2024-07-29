Odisha boy suffers partial hearing loss after teacher’s slap

BERHAMPUR: A class VII student of a private school at Chikiti petho in Ganjam district suffered partial loss of hearing after being hit by a teacher on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Sishu Mandir when the teacher lost his cool due to some reason during assembly and slapped 12-year-old Sagar Sahu. Sagar’s father Titu said he complained of severe pain in his ear upon reaching home and he took him to MKCG medical college and hospital the next day. During investigation, it was found that Sagar’s eardrum was damaged in the assault. While medicines were prescribed to Sagar, his pain did not subside. He was taken to Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Titu apprised the school’s headmaster Niranjan Bisoi of the matter but is yet to lodge a complaint with police. The incident has led to resentment among parents against the school authorities. The parents alleged the authorities are trying to suppress the matter.