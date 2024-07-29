Odisha minister lauds MCL for remarkable feat in coal production

ANGUL: Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey on Sunday commended Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) for its remarkable achievement in coal production and despatch during a review meeting at the company headquarters in Sambalpur.

A total of four MoUs were signed between MCL and the state government for digital classroom projects’, in Dubey’s presence. Under its CSR initiative, MCL will provide Rs 17.06 crore for constructing 500 smart classrooms in government schools in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and Sundargarh districts and 30 science STEM solutions in schools of Jharsuguda.

Earlier, Dubey was welcomed to MCL headquarters by CMD Uday A Kaole functional directors Keshav Rao, D (P), chief vigilance officer PK Patel, JK Borah, D (T/Op) and AS Bapat, director (T/P&P). The minister then chaired a review meeting on MCL’s performance where he lauded the staff for their consistent efforts to achieve new heights in coal production. He advised the staff to focus on promotion of sports and also to develop a model village near the headquarters.

Dubey planted saplings at the headquarters under “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” campaign to promote a greener tomorrow. He also visited Lakhanpur area of MCL and inspected the infrastructure.