48 police custodial deaths in Odisha in 10 years: Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha recorded 48 deaths in police custody in 10 years, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly on Monday.

In a written reply to a question from Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, the chief minister said the alleged custodial deaths took place from 2014 to 2023.

He informed that eight custodial death cases were registered in 2015. Similarly, seven each police custody deaths were registered in 2019 and 2020, five each in 2021 and 2022, four each in 2016 and 2023, three each in 2017 and 2018 and two in 2014.

He also informed the Assembly about the status of investigation in these cases. Investigation in more than half of these cases is either pending inquiry at the police station or Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) level.

In a written reply to BJD member Ranendra Pratap Swain about the prevailing Naxal situation in the state, Majhi said 10 districts including Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Balangir and Bargarh are still affected by the left-wing extremism (LWE) menace.

The chief minister said police of Odisha and its neighbouring states along with the central armed police forces (CAPFs) are coordinating with each other to curb the activities of Maoists. He also said various welfare initiatives and development works are being carried out in the areas affected by LWE.