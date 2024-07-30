Hirakud dam drone footage goes viral on social media

SAMBALPUR: In what appears to be a security breach, a drone video showing the sluice gates and operation gallery of Hirakud dam went viral on the social media on Monday morning.

Access to the operational gallery and spillway parts of the dam is limited, and the area around the dam is a no-flying zone. The drone footage was shot by an Instagram influencer apparently without prior permission and posted on his handle after which it was re-shared widely.

The user later deleted the video which covered the dam from different angles and showed the operation gallery, path of the dam and spillway from the above posing a security threat to the dam.

The dam is currently under security of Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) which is also in charge of ensuring that the restricted area is not photographed or videographed by anyone other than authorised personnel. Even the media has been restricted since 2018 after the OISF took over charge.

Chief engineer of Upper Mahanadi Basin Sushil Kumar Behera admitted it was a matter of concern. “Appropriate action will be taken and complaint lodged after an official inquiry to ascertain the identity of the person who captured the video using the drone,” he said.

Apart from the drone shots, videos of opening of the gates and operation gallery are also circulating on the social media which have been allegedly shot by family members of dam authorities accompanying them on Sunday.

A dam official informed that OISF will be requested to inquire about identity of the person flying a drone in Hirakud dam area. Surveillance will be strengthened to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

In 2019, such lapses had come to the fore when former MLA Deepali Das along with friends was seen in the restricted zone of Hirakud dam video of which went viral on the social media.