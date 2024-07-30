House uproar over Mohan Charan Majhi's statement on Agniveers

BHUBANESWAR: Uproarious scenes were witnessed in the Odisha Assembly on Monday as Congress members brought a breach of privilege motion against Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for his announcement on reservation for Agniveers outside the House and demanded that it should be referred to the privilege committee by Speaker Surama Padhy.

Noisy scenes intensified when Congress members trooped into the well of the House over the issue. No business could be conducted because of the ruckus following which the Speaker adjourned the House for 30 minutes. The Congress MLAs relented for a brief period to allow Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik to complete his speech on budget.

Pandemonium continued as Congress members soon began shouting slogans in the well. Some members including Tara Prasad Bahinipati were seen trying to climb onto the Speaker’s podium. Bahinipati climbed the reporters’ table and was also seen throwing a book into the well of the House.

Later, the Congress members staged a walkout from the Assembly even as the budget discussion continued. However, BJD members participated in the discussion. In the pre-lunch session, noisy scenes also prevailed in the House as Congress and BJD members raised the issue.

Earlier in the day, Bahinipati moved a breach of privilege notice against the CM for announcing that the state will have 10 per cent reservation and five-year age relaxation for Agniveers in the uniformed services. Before leaving for Delhi on July 26, CM Majhi had made the announcement outside the Assembly while the House was in session.

As soon as the zero hour began, the Speaker allowed Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling to make a statement on the government’s decision regarding the Agniveers. However, the Congress members protested against the move to let the minister make a statement instead of sending the notice to the privilege committee. As uproarious scenes continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till 4 pm.