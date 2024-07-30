Need united efforts to eliminate hepatitis: Experts at KGF event in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to eliminate hepatitis, health experts here have called for united efforts through awareness and proactive healthcare measures by prioritising testing, treatment and vaccination.

At an event organised by Kalinga Gastroenterology Foundation (KGF) to mark the World Hepatitis Day on Sunday, noted gastroenterologist Prof KT Shenoy said hepatitis B and hepatitis C are leading causes of mortality in humans, accounting for around 12 lakh to 13 lakh deaths annually.

Prof Shenoy was conferred the Blumberg Oration Award and Prof Ajeet Singh Bhadoria from AIIMS, Rishikesh received the KGF Samman for his work in preventive hepatology. Sculptor Laxmidhar Rana was honoured with Siba Panigrahi Samman.

Delivering Blumberg Oration, Prof Shenoy said since over 250 million hepatitis B and hepatitis C cases are undiagnosed and most symptoms only appear once the disease is advanced, now is the time to prioritise testing and treatment by strengthening primary care prevention efforts through vaccination and realise a hepatitis-free world by 2030.

Efforts must be initiated for decentralising hepatitis treatment to bring care closer to patients by utilising community-based services, integrating hepatitis care within existing health services and combining hepatitis treatment with primary care, HIV services and harm reduction programmes wherever relevant to offer more accessible and comprehensive care, said KGF chairman Prof SP Singh.

“Hepatitis causes around 1.4 million deaths annually, with many unaware of their infection status. In Odisha, hepatitis B accounts for nearly 20 pc of acute hepatitis cases and 75 pc of primary liver cancer cases due to low awareness and vaccination rates,” he pointed out.

Director RMRC Dr Sanghamitra Pati, Prof Niranjan Rout, Dr TK Ghosh and Dr Manas Kumar Panigrahi were present.