One dies of diarrhoea in Koraput, eight more affected

JEYPORE: A team of healthcare professionals from Koraput on Monday rushed to Mediput village in Lamtaput block impacted by gastroenteritis.

While a 61-year-old woman from the village died of the suspected diarhhoea on the day, eight others have been admitted to SLN medical college and hospital, Koraput and Nandapur CHC. The disease was initially reported from the tribal-dominated village two days back. However, health teams could not reach the village due to heavy rains.

Sources said nine affected persons were shifted to Nandapur CHC and SLN medical college and hospital on Sunday evening by local health and ICDS staff. The elderly woman who succumbed while undergoing treatment at SLN medical college and hospital was identified as Chandrama Jani. In order to take stock of the situation, the team led by additional public health officer of Koraput Siba Sai Sarup reached the village and initiated door-to-door survey.

The medical team distributed medicines among kin of the affected and sanitised water sources in the village. The village with 105 houses has two borewells. As the borewells were unclean, the locals used stream water for drinking. The team has asked officials of Lamtaput block to ensure supply of safe drinking water to the villagers. “The cause of spread of diarrhoea is use of contaminated water by the villagers. A medical team and an ambulance have been stationed in the village to prevent further spread of the disease,” said Sarup.