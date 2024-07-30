Patient dies in private hospital, kin cry medical negligence

CUTTACK: Tension ran high at a private hospital near OMP Square here after a 43-year-old patient allegedly died due to negligence during treatment on Monday.

Family members and relatives of the deceased, identified as Chitta Ranjan Behera of Naharapada in Cuttack Sadar area, laid siege to the hospital claiming that the man died due to medical negligence.

As per the FIR filed by the deceased’s nephew Satya Ranjan Behera in Chauliaganj police station, Chitta was admitted to the hospital on July 21 after he suffered a minor leg injury. The hospital authorities reportedly had assured that the wound would heal with necessary medicines.

“However, after undergoing treatment for a few days, doctors said my uncle required surgery as the infection had aggravated. Subsequently, the operation was conducted. But when we enquired about his health condition on Sunday, the doctors demanded an additional `5 lakh citing they required to shift him to the ICU as his condition was serious. At around 2 am, they suddenly referred him to SCB Medical College and Hospital claiming that his condition was critical,” Satya said in his complaint.

When the hospital authorities were requested to provide necessary treatment to Chitta without shifting him to SCB MCH, they informed that he was kept on ventilator support. “Suddenly in the morning, the doctors announced that my uncle was no more. When we blamed them for his death, all the hospital staff hurled abuses at us,” alleged the complainant.

Chauliaganj IIC Debendra Nath Biswal said the deceased’s body was seized and sent for postmortem. “We will make a requisition to the chief district medical officer to form an expert committee to inquire into the matter. Action will be initiated on the basis of the committee’s report,” he added.