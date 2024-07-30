Ratna Bhandar scan again, for ‘secret chambers and tunnel’

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst speculations from many quarters and some literature mentioning presence of secret chambers and a tunnel in the Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath temple in Puri, the Ratna Bhandar inventorisation committee in a meeting on Monday decided of going for another round of examination of the treasury, this time using scientific methods and non-destructive technology.

Since this component was not in the standard operating procedure (SOP) that the committee prepared for opening of the treasury and shifting of valuables, another SOP in this regard has been readied and handed to the temple managing committee for further examination. The SOP will then be sent to the state government for approval.

After the core committee shifted all the jewels and ornaments of the Bhitara (inner) Bhandar to the designated strongroom on July 18, the said chamber was examined but no other chamber or tunnel, as claimed by some historians, was found.

“However, as there is a lot of speculation about it and it has also been written about in some books, we would want to examine this aspect too, to rule out all the doubts and rumours about Ratna Bhandar,” said Justice Biswanath Rath, who chairs the Ratna Bhandar inventorisation committee.