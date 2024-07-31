405 sq km forest land encroached in Odisha

CUTTACK: The Orissa government has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that a total of 405.08 square kilometres (sq km) of forest area is currently under encroachment in the state.

In an affidavit, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), Odisha, Debidutta Biswal presented the data which showed Nabarangpur district alone accounts for 236.67 sq km of the forest land under encroachment. This is 58.42 per cent of the total encroached forest land in Odisha.

The southern districts of Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Gajapati and Ganjam together account for 72 per cent of the total forest land under encroachment. Bhadrak is the one district with no encroachment, the data revealed.

On April 19 this year, the NGT had taken suo motu cognisance of a news report and started proceedings for examining the issue of large scale encroachment of forest land across the country. The NGT principal bench, New Delhi, had directed the states/UTs to file their replies and provide details of the encroachment and action taken on the matter.

“The issue raised in the news report is very serious and if the factum that no action has been taken by the authorities is correct that would make the matter more serious requiring immediate attention and action,” the Tribunal had observed while listing the matter for further hearing on July 31.