Jalaka river in spate, flood threatens Balasore villagers

BALASORE: Villagers in low-lying areas of Basta and Balasore Sadar blocks in Balasore district are living in fear as the Jalaka river is flowing above the danger mark. The river’s water level, currently at 6.30 metre, has surpassed the danger mark of 5.50 metre at Mathani due to heavy rainfall over the past couple of days in Mayurbhanj and neighbouring state, West Bengal.

The elevated water level has sparked panic among residents of 10 panchayats in Basta and Balasore Sadar blocks.

If the river continues to rise, villagers apprehend, a flood could devastate eight panchayats in Basta and two in Balasore Sadar. These areas experience annual flooding, which devours homes, paddy fields, and other crops.

Remembering past experience, farmers in the villages expressed dissatisfaction with the compensation provided by the government, stating it is insufficient to cover their losses. Local farmer Banchhanidhi Dey and others have voiced frustration over the government’s failure to implement permanent flood prevention measures. “We called on the district administration and Irrigation department to build high-level embankments and install sluice gates at vulnerable points along the river but nothing happened,” they alleged.

A team of officials, including superintending engineer of Balasore Irrigation department, Pravas Kumar Pradhan, visited the affected area to assess the situation. According to junior engineer of the Irrigation department Maheswar Singh, the flood-like conditions are due to water inflow from the high catchment areas of Moroda and Rasgovindpur in Mayurbhanj district and parts of West Bengal.

Over the past 48 hours, Moroda received 53.4 mm of rain, while Rasgovindpur saw 128 mm.

As per the district adminstration’s directions, the department is on high alert and ready to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents in the affected areas, the officer stated.