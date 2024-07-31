Less than 7.5 hours in office to cost leave days: Odisha finance department

BHUBANESWAR: From August onwards, employees of the Finance department will lose their leave days if their attendance is less than the prescribed hours.

As per a new office order issued on Tuesday, a day’s leave would be deducted from total permissible count of the staff who remain present in the office for less than four hours. Similarly, half a day will be deducted if attendance is above four hours but less than 7.5 hours a day.

The employees, expected at office by 10 am, will have to record ‘office in’ and ‘office out’ time in the biometric attendance recording device. Non-recording of ‘office out’ time will be treated as absence from duty for the day, the department’s order said.

Every employee has to remain present in the office for at least 7.5 hours a day. If an employee’s office in time is 10.30 am, then he/she will leave the office after 6 pm.

“Those who arrive after 10.30 am and before 11 am, forfeiture of a day of casual leave for three days of late attendance in a month will be applied on them even if they spent 7.5 hours in office. Compulsory deduction of one day leave will be applied for those who arrive after 11 am and irrespective of office out time. There will be no action if attendance is 7.5 hours or more,” the order stated.

Employees will have to work beyond 5.30 pm or beyond 7.5 hours of duty, in case of urgent need. As per direction of higher authorities, employees will have to remain in office till completion of work.