Life skills training for polytechnic students of Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Tuesday launched three initiatives to lift the standards of polytechnic education in the state.

Skill Development Minister Sampad Chandra Swain released the ‘Polytechnic Rankings-2024’, which rates the best institutions in the state. The assessment on various parameters from academic, infrastructure, facilities to student opportunities was done with the help of Quality Council of India. The evaluation involved multiple stages, including field visits to 132 polytechnics across the state.

Swain said, the Skill Development and Technical Education department has also partnered with Mac Millan to provide life skills training like communication, entrepreneurship and innovation to government polytechnic students for enhancing their employability. The programme will commence from the current 2024-25 academic session.

“The programme will be implemented over a period of three years, primarily targeting students in their second and third years. Experts from Mac Millan will deliver the training at each government polytechnic,” he said.

The department also launched integrated websites for State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training, Directorate of Technical Education and Training and its central placement cell and the Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

“The new integrated platform initiated by SCTE&VT allows for efficient data exchange and one-stop information access,” Swain said.