Plan to shift deity as floodwater reaches Bhattarika temple in Cuttack’s Badamba

CUTTACK: With the floodwater released from Hirakud dam reaching the shrine of Goddess Bhattarika in Cuttack’s Badamba on Tuesday, the temple administration initiated steps to shift the presiding deity to Rosha Ghara (kitchen) located on the adjacent Ratnagiri hill.

Chief priest Sirisha Rana said the floodwater of Mahanadi river has reached the floor of the temple but is yet to enter the sanctum santorum of the shrine. “If the water enters the sanctum santorum, the presiding deity along with ornaments, furniture and other articles associated with the rituals will be shifted to the Rosha Ghara of the temple located on the pedestal of the hill. We are making necessary arrangements to shift the idol of Goddess Bhattarika,” he added.

The temple is located on the bank of Mahanadi. Almost every year, floodwater enters the shrine forcing the temple administration and servitors to shift the presiding deity to the Rosha Ghara where daily rituals are conducted till the floodwater recedes.