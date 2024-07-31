Railways to fence tracks for high speed trains in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Railway tracks in the state are set to be lined with protective fences to prevent entry of animals as well as miscreant activities like stone pelting on high speed trains.

The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 275 crore for fencing of tracks on the Bhadrak-Palasa and Khurda Road-Puri stretch under East Coast Railway (ECoR).

Railway sources said the measure will not only enhance safety but also increase train speeds up to 130 kmph and beyond. As per the current plan, fences will be erected at the boundary of railway land and the actual distance from the track will be determined by the zonal railway authorities based on site conditions, maintenance requirement, multi-tracking works and the level of trespassing.

The initiative also aims to seal the entry to track at level crossings, flyovers, road under bridges (underpasses), bridges and other critical locations requiring access control.

“Fencing will prevent trespassing and safeguard the trains running at speed more than 130 kmph. This will also prevent loss of livestock and wildlife,” the sources said.