14 sunstroke deaths rock three western Odisha districts

BARGARH/SAMBALPUR/BALANGIR: Western Odisha, the hot plate of the state, was rocked by 14 suspected sunstroke deaths in the last 24 hours as the relentless heatwave singed Sambalpur, Balangir and Bargarh districts.
As many as seven suspected sunstroke death reports came in from Sambalpur. Chief district medical officer Dr Sujata Rani Mishra said all the patients were brought dead to the hospital but only their autopsy reports can confirm the exact reason behind the deaths.
Since April, the district has reported 13 deaths of which five were attributed to reasons other than sunstroke basing on medical reports.
However, with the sudden rise in casualties, the district health department is on its toes. District public health officer, Dr Ashok Das said an awareness campaign will be rolled out to educate people on the hazards of sunstroke and preventive measures. A meeting was also held to discuss over expansion of sunstroke ward and increase the number of beds at the district headquarters hospital, he added.
Meanwhile in Balangir, six suspected sunstroke deaths were reported. Sixty-two-year-old Ramachandra Gadatia of Ranipali village who fell unconscious on his way to the local pond succumbed on his way to the hospital. In the second instance, Ashok Naik (45) of Beherapali fainted while returning home from work. He was rushed to the hospital but it was too late. The third casualty was Jitendra Tiwari, a 55-year-old who worked as manager of a country liquor unit at Sikachida village. Tiwari belonged to Aurangabad in Uttar Pradesh.
A truck driver of Sindhekela, K Shivam (58), a resident of Tamil Nadu, also allegedly died of sunstroke after he had a meal at a dhaba in Chandotara. In Bharsuja village, Taranisen Patra, 62, also perished. A casualty was also reported from Kantabanji where a labourer Raidhar Punji died while working at the site of an under-construction bridge in NAC chowk area of the town.
District emergency officer Sasmita Pradhan said the administration has started a probe to ascertain whether deaths were caused by sunstroke. The postmortem reports are awaited.
On the day, Bargarh district reported its first confirmed sunstroke death. The victim, Subal Behera (32) of Hatpada in Bargarh town was brought dead to the district headquarters hospital on Thursday. His postmortem report received on the day confirmed the cause to be sunstroke. Deputy collector, Prajnananda Giri said, it was the first sunstroke death reported in the district.
While two suspected deaths were reported on Thursday, after postmortem, sunstroke was confirmed to be Behera’s cause of death. The other patients died due to cardiovascular complexities. As many as 58 patients have been admitted to the sunstroke ward this season, he added.