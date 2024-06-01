14 sunstroke deaths rock three western Odisha districts

BARGARH/SAMBALPUR/BALANGIR: Western Odisha, the hot plate of the state, was rocked by 14 suspected sunstroke deaths in the last 24 hours as the relentless heatwave singed Sambalpur, Balangir and Bargarh districts.

As many as seven suspected sunstroke death reports came in from Sambalpur. Chief district medical officer Dr Sujata Rani Mishra said all the patients were brought dead to the hospital but only their autopsy reports can confirm the exact reason behind the deaths.

Since April, the district has reported 13 deaths of which five were attributed to reasons other than sunstroke basing on medical reports.