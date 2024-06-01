2 BJP workers attacked at polling booth in Salipur

BHUBANESWAR: Two BJP workers reportedly sustained injuries after they were allegedly attacked by BJD supporters at a polling booth in Salipur. Arindam Roy, BJP's Salipur candidate, alleged that his party's workers were attacked by BJD supporters after they objected to booth capturing.

The two BJP workers were reportedly attacked with sticks in booths 184 and 185. Roy, however, alleged that the duo was targeted with sharp weapons too.

"Workers of both the parties clashed outside the booths of Salipur assembly seat. The presence of a candidate aggravated the situation. The reports of attacks using sharp weapon are not true. The allegations of booth capturing are completely false," posted Cuttack DM on X, formerly Twitter.