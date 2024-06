In posts on X, BJD Rajya Sabha MPs Manas Mangaraj and Sasmit Patra claimed, “With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and overwhelming support of 4.5 crore people of Odisha, BJD under the visionary leadership of Naveen Patnaik has already won 85 out of the 105 seats by the end of third phase election. They claimed that the BJD is all set to win 115 of 147 seats with the end of the final phase tomorrow.”

“While we are forming the government with 3/4th majority, our voices will be heard in Delhi too as our party is all set to win 15 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state,” Mangaraj said. Stating that the people of Odisha have given a decisive mandate to BJD both in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, he said the party is committed to provide a strong and transformative governance in Odisha with more determined efforts.