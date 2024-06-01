Heatwave, Puri deaths expose crumbling healthcare in Odisha says Samir Mohanty

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Friday came down heavily on the state government over the rising fatalities in several districts due to heatwave and the death of at least six persons in the firecracker explosion during Chandan Yatra in Puri.

Hitting out at the BJD government, former state president Samir Mohanty said that the loss of lives was preventable and showed that the healthcare structure in the state have completely collapsed.

Mohanty alleged that six persons have died while another 24 are undergoing treatment in different hospitals following the cracker explosion in Puri. “The most unfortunate part of it is that those who sustained critical injuries in the Puri mishap couldn’t be provided immediate treatment due to lack of a ‘burn unit’ in the much-touted medical college and hospital. They had to be shifted to hospitals in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and thus succumbed due to lack of timely treatment,” he said.

The saffron party also alleged that in the absence of adequate health services, 43 persons have died due to heatstroke in the last 24 hours, while hundreds of sunstroke affected patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals. The situation has turned acute in Rourkela, Sundargarh, Balangir and Jharsuguda. “Though IMD had cautioned about heatwave, the state government didn’t pay any heed and no steps were taken to tackle the situation, leading to such huge number of deaths,” he alleged.

Mohanty demanded the state government to take corrective measures immediately and provide ex gratia to the next of the kin of all the deceased without any delay.