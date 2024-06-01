Naveen Patnaik to spend countdown to results with books

BHUBANESWAR: After a gruelling month-long campaigning schedule, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday sought to unwind by visiting a bookshop at Master Canteen square of the city.

Accompanied by his close aide and senior BJD leader VK Pandian, Naveen checked out some books before purchasing a couple including ‘Secrets of Similipal: A Wonderland of Elephants and Melanistic Tigers’. Coming out ofthe bookshop, the chief minister said, “After the election and all the campaigning, I have come here to relax and purchase a couple of books. I will read the book Secrets of Similipal,” he said.

Naveen also mingled with the public near the bookshop and obliged kids for selfies. However, BJP criticised the chief minister for visiting bookshop amidst the Puri tragedy and heatwave-related deaths. Party spokesperson Sajjan Sharma said, “The chief minister should not be visiting a bookshop to prove that he is fit in the midst of the sunstroke deaths in Western Odisha districts.”