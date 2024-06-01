Odisha records 22.64 per cent voter turnout till 11 am

BHUBANESWAR: Polling commenced for six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 assembly seats in Odisha on Saturday morning.

Voting began at 7 am in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats along with the 42 assembly segments under these parliamentary constituencies.

Odisha recorded 22.64 per cent voter turnout till 11 am. Balasore recorded 27.66 per cent voter turnout, Bhadrak 21.50 per cent, Jagatsinghpur 23.01 per cent, Jajpur 17.10 per cent, Kendrapara 23.03 per cent and Mayurbhanj 22.25 per cent.

Some glitches in EVMs were reported in Mahakalapada but the issues were resolved and the voting is continuing normally.

A booth-level officer at Olei Chandanpur in Jajpur district died reportedly after complaining of uneasiness. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Doctors said the reason behind his death can be ascertained after his postmortem.

Several prominent leaders' fate will be decided in this phase, including BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, Sandhyarani Das, mother of BJD's organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, and others.

Around one crore voters are eligible to cast their votes across 10,882 booths in 8,752 locations. Of them, around 21 per cent of booths are sensitive. CAPF personnel have been deployed in 2,280 critical/vulnerable booths.