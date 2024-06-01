Odisha records over 37 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha recorded 37.64 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm. Polling is underway for six Lok Sabha constituencies - Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur and 42 assembly seats in Odisha in the last and the biggest phase.

Balasore recorded 40.71 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm, Bhadrak 36.64 per cent, Jagatsinghpur 38.82 per cent, Jajpur 33.96 per cent, Kendrapara 35.84 and Mayurbhanj 40.09 per cent. Some glitches in EVMs were reported in Mahakalapada but the issues were resolved and the voting is continuing normally.

A booth level officer at Olei Chandanpur in Jajpur district died reportedly after complaining of uneasiness. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him received dead. Doctors said the reason behind his death can be ascertained after his postmortem is over.

Several prominent leaders' fate will be decided in this phase, including BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, Sandhyarani Das, mother of BJD's organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, and others.

Around one crore voters are eligible to cast their votes across 10,882 booths in 8,752 locations. Of them, around 21 per cent booths are sensitive. CAPF personnel have been deployed in 2,280 critical/vulnerable booths.