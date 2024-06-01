Stage set for last phase polls in Odisha on June 31

BHUBANESWAR: The stage is set for the final phase elections in Odisha which will decide the fate of several heavyweights. All eyes will be on the Kendrapara and Balasore Lok Sabha seats from where BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda and former Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi are in the fray.

Panda is pitted against Anshuman Mohanty of the BJD and Sidharth Swarup Das of the Congress. At Balasore, Sarangi faces former Union minister Srikant Jena of the Congress and BJD’s Lekhasri Samantsinghar. Besides, an interesting fight is also on the cards in Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat where BJD candidate and state Revenue minister Sudam Marndi is trying to wrest the seat from BJP which has fielded a sitting MLA Naba Charan Majhi.

Six Lok Sabha seats - Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur - and 42 Assembly segments under them will go to polls on Saturday. Barring Mayurbhanj and Balasore, the four other seats in the coastal belt of the state are known to be BJD strongholds.