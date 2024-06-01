Sunstroke: Toll rises to 16 in Odisha's Rourkela, morgue runs out of space

ROURKELA: With six more deaths reported from two major hospitals of Rourkela, the suspected sunstroke toll in the steel city rose to 16 on Friday, making it the epicentre of the heat calamity in the state.

Sources said Atua Kerketta (61), Bangri Kharia (62) and Mathew Kandi (62), undergoing treatment for heat-related illness died at Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital (HTMCH) on the day. Condition of two out of seven other patients being treated for heat-related illness in the hospital is stated to be critical. At least 10 patients in need of critical care were shifted to HTMCH from Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) on Thursday night of whom three have perished. On Thursday, eight persons suffering from suspected heatstroke were pronounced received dead at RGH, while two more died during treatment. All the deaths were reported between 1 pm and 8.30 pm.

Among the victims, 10 were women. While seven of them were in the 60-70 year age bracket, three were between 50 and 54 years. Five were aged between 30 and 40. One male victim was as young as 23. Almost 70 per cent of the victims were from Rourkela and the rest from neighbouring Hathibari, Rajgangpur and Kutra area of Sundargarh district.What has emerged as a cause of concern is that not all the victims were exposed to the gruelling heatwave.