Odisha: Keeper of rod puppetry tradition Maguni Kuanr passes away at 87

BHUBANESWAR: Veteran puppeteer and Kathi Kandhei Nacha (rod puppetry) exponent Maguni Charan Kuanr passed away at the age of 87 at Keonjhar on Saturday.

Kuanr was honoured with the highest civilian award Padma Shri last year by the President of India Droupadi Murmu for promoting Kathi Kandhei Nacha in Odisha and beyond. He was suffering from age related ailments for some time.

Born in 1937 in Keonjhar, Kuanr founded the Utkal Biswakarma Kalakunja Kandhei Nacha troupe at Keonjhar. He is credited to have developed over 20 puppetry productions with 300 characters based on mythological stories of Ramayana and Mahabharata.

He had changed Kathi Kandhei Nacha from a crude puppetry style to a polished art form. He not only handled puppets but also created them, crafted their costumes, wrote screenplays, developed music for his shows, designed stages and lent background scores for his characters. He was the narrator of over 500 puppetry plays that he staged across the country.

Fighting against his own family and a conservative society, Kuanr decided to pursue Kathi Kandhei Nacha from a young age by observing the fishermen (SC) community who also played puppets for a living. Belonging to an upper caste, his family had objected to his decision but he started secretly learning the craft from master puppeteer Makaradhwaja Jharaa who had no heir. When Makaradhwaja passed away, Kuanr, in his early 20s then, decided to perform rod puppetry in public.