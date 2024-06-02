Odisha: Peaceful polls with 60% less offences says CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal

BHUBANESWAR: With around 60 per cent less incidence of electoral offences, general elections 2024 has become one of the most peaceful elections to be held in the state, said chief electoral officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Saturday.

Around 124 electoral offences including incidence of violation of model code of conduct, social media offences and poll-related violence had been reported these elections, compared to 327 such cases in 2019. Besides, this is the first general elections after 1998 in which not a single Maoist-related incident was reported during voting in the LWE-affected districts, Dhal said.

According to Dhal, enforcement squads have seized around 285 illegal arms since the date of announcement of polls. Around 14,762 of the 20,000 licenced arms were deposited with the police, while around 80,000 people were bound down under CrPC to ensure they do not engage in any kind of violence. This was made possible due to heavy deployment of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) which was over 100 companies in all phases.