Peak power demand of Odisha hit record high of 6,762 MW on May 28

BHUBANESWAR: As the state reels under an unprecedented heatwave condition and coastal Odisha sizzles under sweltering temperatures, the peak power demand touched a record high of 6,762 MW and the instantaneous peak demand reached 7,035 MW on May 28 this year.

The average summer demand of the state was about 5,200 MW to 5,300 MW in 2023 which went up sharply to 5,800 MW to 5,900 MW, registering a growth of around 12 per cent.

The maximum power demand of Odisha this year reached a record breaking peak demand of 6,705 MW on April 30. With the mercury soaring high during the month of May, the maximum power demand reached 6,762 MW at 3 pm on May 28, an all-time high in the state. The instantaneous peak demand on the day was 7,035 MW at 2.49 pm. Unusually, the morning peak demand on the day at 9 am was 5,693 MW.

Peak demand is determined by the highest kilowatt hour (Kwh) usage in any 15-minute demand interval within a billing month. The real ‘peak demand’ is a result of having a 15-minute interval where there were coincidental maximum number of loads operating simultaneously.