70 companies of CAPF to guard Odisha till June 6

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of counting of votes on June 4, the Election Commission has decided to deploy around 70 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in the state till June 6 to maintain law and other and keep incidents of post-poll violence in check.

The EC has already deployed around 25 companies of CAPF to guard EVM strong rooms and counting centres set up in different districts of the state after the four-phase elections ended on Saturday.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha Nikunja Bihari Dhal said 70 additional companies of CAPF will be deployed till June 6 to maintain law and order situation.

Sources said a three-tier security arrangement has been put in place at BJB Autonomous College in the state capital where EVMs of five Assembly segments - Bhubaneswar Central, North, Ekamra, Jayadev and Jatni - have been stored for counting on June 4. The strong room has been sealed while a platoon of CAPF has been deployed to guard it. Another platoon of the State Armed Police Force has also been mobilised outside the building.

The move assumes significance in view of the sporadic incidents of post-poll violence reported from multiple places after completion of the last phase voting.

At least 10 Congress supporters were injured after being allegedly attacked by BJD workers at Basudevpur in Bhadrak district soon after the polls ended on Saturday evening.

Reports of post-poll violence also surfaced from Aul Assembly segment where seven persons, including five of a family, allegedly sustained injuries following a fight over voting. Stray incidents of post-poll violence were also reported in the previous three phases of the elections.

Notably, a record 185 companies of CAPF were deployed for the four-phase polls in the state to make the election process free, fair and impartial.

74.41 per cent polling in last phase

Around 74.41 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the final phase of polls on June 1. As per the figures released by the ECI, Balasore recorded highest 76.77 per cent followed by 75.79 per cent in Mayurbhanj. Polling percentage of other constituencies are, Jagatsinghpur - 75.48, Jajpur - 74.47, Bhadrak - 73.23 and Kendrapara - 71.22. Among the Assembly seats, Sukinda recorded highest polling of 80.66 per cent.