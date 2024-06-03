Chandabali violence: BJYM warns of DGP office gherao

BHUBANESWAR: Accusing the Chandabali MLA and BJD leader Byomakesh Ray and his supporters of “making murderous attempt” on BJYM president Abhilash Panda, the state unit of the party on Sunday urged the DGP for their arrest within 24 hours.

BJYM vice-president Sangram Patra threatened to lay siege to the DGP’s office if he fails to take action. Addressing a media conference here, Patra alleged the attack on Panda and his coworkers at Karanjmal village in Chandabali while they were returning from election campaigning was pre-planned by Ray.

He alleged the local sarpanch and his supporters armed with sharp weapons attacked Panda and other office-bearers of BJYM on the instructions of the MLA. All the injured BJYM functionaries are now undergoing treatment at AIIMS after they were denied proper treatment in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Patra said.

Condemning the inaction of Chandabali police, he said though the BJYM has named all the accused involved in the crime, not a single person has been arrested so far.

“We request the DGP to instruct the district police to arrest Chandabali MLA and his henchmen who made an attempt on the life of Panda and other leaders of BJYM within 24 hours failing which we will be forced to gherao his office. The DGP will be responsible for any law and order situation in the event of BJYM action,” Patra said.

A BJP delegation led by state BJP spokesperson Dilip Mallick met the CEO and submitted a memorandum demanding action against the BJD workers who attacked Panda and others.